Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding: VicKat to tie the knot on THIS date?

For the last few months, reports that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to tie the knot in December has been the rounds in the media. And now, a date for their rumoured wedding has finally been revealed. Several media reports suggest that Katrina and Vicky will take the plunge on December 9, 2021.

A Pinkvilla report suggests Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s marriage will take place on December 9 at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Amid all the speculations, the report states that over 200 guests will be in attendance and that the wedding preps are on, in full swing.

Earlier, it was reported that Katrina and Vicky’s wedding festivities will take place between 7-12 December.

A day ago, Vicky Kaushal's cousin Dr Upasana Vohra in an exclusive interview with Dainik Bhaskar said that reports about Katrina and Vicky's wedding were baseless and merely rumours. She said that the couple won't be tying the knot in December.

'Reports about preparations to the wedding dates are all rumours being spread in the media. The marriage is not taking place. If such a thing happens, they will announce it. In Bollywood, such rumours are often circulated and later it turns out that it was something else. They are just temporary rumours. I had a talk with my brother recently. There is nothing like that. I don't want to comment on this issue anymore, but the marriage is not taking place at the moment," Vicky Kaushal's cousin Dr Upasana Vohra told Dainik Bhaskar.

While Vicky's sister has categorically stated that the marriage is not taking place at the moment, industry insiders are looking at her statement as an instruction to maintain secrecy.

On the work front, Katrina will be next seen in 'Tiger 2' and 'Phone Bhoot', while Vicky Kaushal has 'The Immortal Ashwatthama', 'Govinda Mera Naam' and 'Sam Bahadur' in his kitty.