Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding mahurat and other details revealed

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are reportedly just hours away from tying the knot.

The news of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding sparked a lot of interest among fans. They wanted to know everything there was to know about it. It is now time for the two to marry today, following the Haldi, Sangeet, and other ceremonies.

According to Aaj Tak quoting a Pinkvilla report, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are just hours away from tying the knot. The wedding will take place in the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur. They plan to take the pheras between 3:30 pm – 3:45 pm., according to reports.

The celebrity pair will marry in accordance with Punjabi customs and will also have a white wedding. Their mandap is set in a way that it faces a temple.

As per reports, 100 confectioners had reached Six Senses Resort from Mumbai. The much-talked-about fort has five dedicated dining spaces and they also offer the concept of destination dining.

The Shaadi Squad was an integral part of the wedding planning. When guests arrived at the location, they were greeted by a note from the wedding planner that read, "You are finally here!"

Katrina Kaif's mehendi was done by Veena Nagda, a popular Bollywood mehendi artist who has previously done bridal mehendi for a number of celebrities, including Deepika Padukone.

The magnificent wedding venue had been lighted up in red and yellow for the great party the day before yesterday. Several celebs had arrived in Jaipur for the wedding celebrations. On Monday, Katrina and Vicky, called VicKat by fans, were spotted flying out of Mumbai for their destination wedding.