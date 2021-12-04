Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding: Actress waves at paps outside gym with siblings - WATCH

Katrina Kaif is keeping busy in the lead up to her wedding to Vicky Kaushal, which is set to take place this week. She is in the city with her family, getting ready for the big day. The star was spotted Saturday morning after her workout.

She waved to the media outside her gym, dressed in a white vest and black jeggings. Her sister and brother were spotted in the gym with her. Viral Bhayani, a top celebrity paparazzi, uploaded the video.

Take a look at the video here-

Yesterday, Vicky Kaushal was spotted reaching Katrina’s residence.

For the unversed, Vicky Kaushal's neighbour, actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek, has confirmed Vicky and Katrina's wedding.

In an interview with a TV channel, ABP News, while wishing Katrina all the best, when asked if wedding preps were on at full swing at Vicky's residence or not, Krushna Abhishek said, "Haan shaadi ki tyaariyaan chal rahi hai unki lekin bahut andar andar chal rahi hai. Abhi take bahar nahi ayi hai." He then goes on to say how the two look good together and are wonderful human beings.

Meanwhile, officials from Sawai Madhopur's district government are preparing for the wedding. On December 9, the stars will marry in the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. On Thursday, a meeting was held to examine the law and order plans for the four days of the celebrity wedding.The meeting was mainly on managing traffic and transportation during the wedding said Sawai Madhopur district collector Rajendra Kishan.