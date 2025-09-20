Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to welcome their baby in October, actress in third trimester now: Report

As per a latest report, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will welcome their baby between October 15 and October 30.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot with each other in December 2021 at the royal property Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. Though the couple hasn't made any official announcement yet, but multiple reports suggest that Vicky and Katrina are expecting their first baby soon. Now, as per a latest report, the Welcome actress is currently in third trimester.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif to become parents in October

A source was quoted telling Bollywood Hungama, "She is the third trimester of her pregnancy. The delivery is expected next month between October 15 and October 30. The actress and her hubby, Vicky Kaushal, prefer to keep it under wraps and probably want to announce about it after the birth of the baby."

Katrina Kaif's leaked photo confirms her pregnancy?

This update comes just a day after a photo got leaked on the internet in which Katrina was seen flaunting her baby bump in a maroon dress, which almost confirmed her pregnancy. The actress is seen surrounded by cameras in the photo, but it is unclear if it is from a maternity shoot or an ad shoot.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen opposite Vijay Sethupathi in the 2024 mystery thriller Merry Christmas directed by Sriram Raghavan. While Vicky Kaushal's last release was the 2025 period action drama Chhaava helmed by Laxman Utekar, that collected over Rs 800 crore worldwide and became one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films.

