Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Aamir Khan wants this actor to play Bhuvan if Lagaan is made today: 'He has dignity, inner strength, and...'

US Commerce Secretary has THIS to say on President Donald Trump’s $100000 fee on H-1B visas: ‘Hard working…’

Meteor or Re-Entry of a Space Vehicle?: Rare fiery streaks over Delhi-NCR sky leaves residents guessing, stunned netizens go wild with quirky speculations

SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh match live on TV, online?

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to welcome their baby in October, actress in third trimester now: Report

Communal clash erupts in Gujarat's Vadodara over offensive social media post

Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: When is India vs Pakistan? Full schedule, format, dates, teams and live streaming details

Russia blacklists 'international satanists', freezes financial assets of members due to involvement in...

'Have to start from scratch': Suryakumar Yadav on IND vs PAK Super 4 clash in Dubai

Which nation has biggest gold reserves in 2025? Where does India stand?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Aamir Khan wants this actor to play Bhuvan if Lagaan is made today: 'He has dignity, inner strength, and...'

Aamir Khan wants this actor to play Bhuvan if Lagaan is made today

US Commerce Secretary has THIS to say on President Donald Trump’s $100000 fee on H-1B visas: ‘Hard working…’

US Commerce Secretary has THIS to say on President Trump’s $100000 fee on H-1B..

Meteor or Re-Entry of a Space Vehicle?: Rare fiery streaks over Delhi-NCR sky leaves residents guessing, stunned netizens go wild with quirky speculations

Meteor or Re-Entry of a Space Vehicle?: Rare fiery streaks over Delhi-NCR sky le

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to welcome their baby in October, actress in third trimester now: Report

As per a latest report, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will welcome their baby between October 15 and October 30.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 20, 2025, 04:13 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to welcome their baby in October, actress in third trimester now: Report
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif/Instagram
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot with each other in December 2021 at the royal property Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. Though the couple hasn't made any official announcement yet, but multiple reports suggest that Vicky and Katrina are expecting their first baby soon. Now, as per a latest report, the Welcome actress is currently in third trimester.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif to become parents in October

A source was quoted telling Bollywood Hungama, "She is the third trimester of her pregnancy. The delivery is expected next month between October 15 and October 30. The actress and her hubby, Vicky Kaushal, prefer to keep it under wraps and probably want to announce about it after the birth of the baby."

Katrina Kaif's leaked photo confirms her pregnancy?

This update comes just a day after a photo got leaked on the internet in which Katrina was seen flaunting her baby bump in a maroon dress, which almost confirmed her pregnancy. The actress is seen surrounded by cameras in the photo, but it is unclear if it is from a maternity shoot or an ad shoot. 

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen opposite Vijay Sethupathi in the 2024 mystery thriller Merry Christmas directed by Sriram Raghavan. While Vicky Kaushal's last release was the 2025 period action drama Chhaava helmed by Laxman Utekar, that collected over Rs 800 crore worldwide and became one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films.

READ | Homebound beat 23 films to become India's entry for Oscars 2026; shortlist included Pushpa 2, Kesari 2, The Bengal Files

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
US President Trump attempts to throw Taiwan under the bus to woo China's Xi Jinping, declines to give approval for...
US President Trump attempts to throw Taiwan under the bus to woo Xi Jinping
Bigg Boss 19: Abhishek Bajaj turns aggressive, throws Awez Darbar out of task, fights with Amaal Mallik, what happens next will surprise you: Watch
Bigg Boss 19: Abhishek Bajaj turns aggressive, throws Awez Darbar out of task
Zubeen Garg's fans weep on streets after his death, shops shut to mourn Ya Ali singer; heartbreaking visuals go viral
Zubeen Garg's fans weep on streets after his death, shops shut to mourn
PCB shares mute video of Andy Pycroft 'apologising' to Salman Agha for handshake row, gets slammed online
PCB shares mute video of Andy Pycroft 'apologising' to Salman Agha for handshake
'You can't win...': Afghanistan head coach on team's performance in Asia Cup 2025 after losing to Sri Lanka
Afghanistan head coach expresses disappointment after losing to Sri Lanka
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE