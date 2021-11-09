Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to become Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's neighbour after wedding: Report

Vicky and Katrina will reportedly become neighbours to Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma as they have two floors in the same building.

Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are grabbing a lot of limelight these days amid rumours that they are going to tie the knot in December. Some reports claimed that Katrina and Vicky had a Roka ceremony on Diwali day at director Kabir Khan’s Mumbai home.

Now, reportedly, the 'Sardar Udham' actor has found a new home where he and Katrina will move after marriage. Vicky is reportedly paying a whopping amount for the luxurious apartment in Juhu. The couple will reportedly become neighbours to Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma as they have two floors in the same building.It is learnt that Katrina and Vicky's Roka ceremony was an intimate affair and close family members were present during the auspicious occasion. According to reports, Katrina’s mother, Suzanne Turquoette, her sister, Isabelle Kaif and Vicky’s parents, Sham Kaushal and Veena Kaushal, and brother Sunny Kaushal were present at Roka ceremony.

Sources claim that Vicky and Katrina’s wedding festivities will take place between December 7 and December 9 at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. It is expected that Katrina and Vicky would wear Sabyasachi outfits.