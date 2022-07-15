Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to announce pregnancy on actress's birthday?

Headlines

The Exorcist director William Friedkin passes away at 87

Maharashtra: Man throws 2 children in well after argument with wife

'Satellite is...': ISRO Chairman Somanath gives update on Chandrayaan-3

UP Shocker: Two arrested for making boys drink urine, rub chillies on private parts over suspicion of stealing Rs 2,000

Wordle 780 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 8

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

The Exorcist director William Friedkin passes away at 87

Maharashtra: Man throws 2 children in well after argument with wife

'Satellite is...': ISRO Chairman Somanath gives update on Chandrayaan-3

Food items to eat for improved heart health

8 iconic songs from RD Burman that you won't believe are copied from other artistes

Most expensive dresses in the world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Gayatri Joshi, who debuted in Shah Rukh Khan's Swades? She left Bollywood to marry one of India's richest men

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

Rajkummar Rao, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sunny Singh, Luv Ranjan attend Sonnalli Seygall-Ashesh Sajnani's wedding reception

IND vs WI, 2nd T20 Highlights: Talking points after India's defeat against West Indies

Interview | Ishwak Singh reveals how Paatal Lok 2 will be relevant in current political scenario?

New mom Ileana D'Cruz has been married to her baby's father; know all about the secret wedding

The Exorcist director William Friedkin passes away at 87

Mumbai Police uses Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2 for traffic awareness campaign, shares hilarious video

BTS' Suga's tattoo reveal causes chaos at Seoul subway, fans scream, firefighters arrive

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to announce pregnancy on actress's birthday?

As per reports, The Tiger 3 actress Katrina Kaif is going to make the big reveal on July 16, which is her birthday.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 15, 2022, 09:59 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Several days ago, Katrina Kaif's prolonged absence from social media and Bollywood events had given rise to pregnancy rumours. Many followers thought the couple was about to have their first child. And if the most recent speculations are accurate, Katrina is really expecting a child. The Tiger 3 actress is scheduled to make the big reveal on July 16, which is her birthday.

"It is confirmed that Katrina Kaif is pregnant. She and Vicky Kaushal are expecting their first child together. There are high chances that the news about Katrina Kaif's pregnancy will be shared by the couple on Kat’s birthday. Katrina will be celebrating her 39th birthday on Saturday, July 16, and that is when the couple will most likely be sharing the good news with their fans," a source was quoted as saying by Asianet Newsable, according to BollywoodLife.com.

Sunny Kaushal and his rumoured girlfriend Sharvari Wagh were also spotted at the Mumbai airport with Katrina and Vicky. For Katrina's 39th birthday celebration, the couples have taken off for the Maldives. Vicky was seen sporting a casual T-shirt, jeans, and a jacket, in contrast to Katrina, who was dressed in an orange loose T-shirt and flared jeans.

It was revealed last month that Katrina tested positive for Covid-19. She was reportedly unable to attend the IIFA 2022 event in Abu Dhabi because she was still recovering from the virus.

Sushmita, who is currently in London, is spending time with her pals, according to Shubeer. She has never before told her relatives about Lalit, though. Shubeer concluded by stating that he won't be able to remark on whether he will accept Lalit as his son-in-law in the future until he is certain of them.

Vicky and Katrina were wed in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, in December of last year. Only their closest friends and family members attended the small wedding ceremony. After the wedding, they left for their honeymoon in the Maldives before flying back to Mumbai a short time later. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling-starrer Barbie crosses $1 billion at global box office, is second film in 2023 to do so

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took Rs 25 crore for myositis treatment from Telugu superstar? Actress says 'I can easily...'

Inspired by 'Money Heist', two cyber thugs con Noida businessman of Rs 1 crore; arrested

Meet the man who is set to make Rs 1674 crore from Gautam Adani’s latest move

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023: CA Foundation June result releasing today, know timings, steps to check scores

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Gayatri Joshi, who debuted in Shah Rukh Khan's Swades? She left Bollywood to marry one of India's richest men

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

Rajkummar Rao, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sunny Singh, Luv Ranjan attend Sonnalli Seygall-Ashesh Sajnani's wedding reception

Janhvi Kapoor shares her ‘mood’ after Bawaal screenings, price of her outfit will leave you shocked

Who is Babul Bihari? Bhojpuri singer accused of raping minor girl

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE