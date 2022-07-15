Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to announce pregnancy on actress's birthday?

As per reports, The Tiger 3 actress Katrina Kaif is going to make the big reveal on July 16, which is her birthday.

Several days ago, Katrina Kaif's prolonged absence from social media and Bollywood events had given rise to pregnancy rumours. Many followers thought the couple was about to have their first child. And if the most recent speculations are accurate, Katrina is really expecting a child. The Tiger 3 actress is scheduled to make the big reveal on July 16, which is her birthday.

"It is confirmed that Katrina Kaif is pregnant. She and Vicky Kaushal are expecting their first child together. There are high chances that the news about Katrina Kaif's pregnancy will be shared by the couple on Kat’s birthday. Katrina will be celebrating her 39th birthday on Saturday, July 16, and that is when the couple will most likely be sharing the good news with their fans," a source was quoted as saying by Asianet Newsable, according to BollywoodLife.com.

Sunny Kaushal and his rumoured girlfriend Sharvari Wagh were also spotted at the Mumbai airport with Katrina and Vicky. For Katrina's 39th birthday celebration, the couples have taken off for the Maldives. Vicky was seen sporting a casual T-shirt, jeans, and a jacket, in contrast to Katrina, who was dressed in an orange loose T-shirt and flared jeans.

It was revealed last month that Katrina tested positive for Covid-19. She was reportedly unable to attend the IIFA 2022 event in Abu Dhabi because she was still recovering from the virus.



Vicky and Katrina were wed in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, in December of last year. Only their closest friends and family members attended the small wedding ceremony. After the wedding, they left for their honeymoon in the Maldives before flying back to Mumbai a short time later.