Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal stun the internet by traveling in economy class, netizens call them 'down to earth'

Vicky Kaushal- Katrina Kaif

There is a general perception of actors, and their luxurious lives. People usually get shocked when they find out that even the actors are very much grounded, and there are just like them. Recently, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal did something, that took the internet by storm.

Katrina and Vicky were spotted travelling in an economy class. One of their co-passengers captured the video of the B'town couple, and it left the user and other netizens shocked.

Let's check out the video

As soon as the video got surfaced, internet users reacted, and called them 'down to earth.' A user wrote, "Flying Economy? Wow #katrinakaif you so down to earth." Another user wrote, "I am shocked this I'd(huge fan of Katrina )even posted this video of her." One of the users wrote, "I feel like you should delete this. As a fan page, you should at least try and respect her privacy, pls. Thanks." A netizen asked, "Where are they going?"

A few netizens even panned the user for invading their privacy. One of them wrote, "This is so wrong to whoever posted & recorded this.. let them be omg.. You shouldn’t be posting this video as well pls delete." Another user wrote, "Yeh galat hai.... shooting a person with their permission should be crime!" One of the user added, "I feel like you should delete this. As a fan page, you should at least try and respect her privacy, pls. Thanks."

Earlier this month, Katrina and Vicky celebrated the first year of their wedding. The pair has taken a trip to a hill station to celebrate their special day together before the same. On Instagram, Katrina shared a number of pictures of herself sporting a floral sweater and jeans. She posted the same and stated that Vicky took the pictures.

Official photos from Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding has been released on the evening of December 9, 2021. They captioned post as, "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together." On the work front, Vicky was last seen in Govinda Naam Mera. Katrina will soon be seen in Tiger 3 and Merry Christmas.