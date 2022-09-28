Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal share unseen photos with Sunny Kaushal on his birthday

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal/Instagram

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have posted two never-before-seen pictures of Sunny Kaushal on his birthday.

In the photo Kat posted, Sunny can be seen bowing down to her and Vicky. The photo seems to be from the couple's wedding. In the picture, Katrina was wearing a pink dupatta and donned an orange ethnic attire. Sunny Kaushal was wearing black attire, while Vicky was wearing a yellow and white ensemble. Vicky and Katrina both wore white garlands around their necks.

She wrote, “Jeete raho , khush raho” followed by birthday cake emoji.

Vicky on the other hand was seen posing with his brother in the photo she shared. He wrote, Happy Birthday to the most Sarv Sunn Sampann Kaushal! Love you @sunsunnykhez.”

In a tiny wedding ceremony in Rajasthan, the pair exchanged wedding vows in December 2021. Although they were never open about their relationship, the couple dated for almost two years before getting married.

Fans can next catch Katrina in the November 4 release of the horror comedy Phone Bhoot, which also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. Along with Vijay Sethupathi, she also appears in the film Merry Christmas. Additionally, she will appear in Tiger 3, a Salman Khan film set for release on April 23, 2023.

In Govinda Naam Mera, Vicky will appear with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. He will also appear in Laxman Utekar's untitled upcoming film starring Sara Ali Khan. Along with these two, he has Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh-costarring films by Anand Tiwari, Triptii Dimri, and Meghna Gulzar, Sam Bahadur, in development. A biopic about Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw is titled Sam Bahadur.