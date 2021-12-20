Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's mushy photograph holding hands from their sea-facing home goes viral, see pics

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's relationship and marriage was a close guarded affair but the newlyweds are acing the social media game with their PDA. The couple has moved into their luxurious sea-facing apartment in Juhu and they are already loving their new home.

The newlyweds took to Instagram on Monday and shared a lovely picture holding hands with each other from their sea-facing home. Katrina wrote "Home" below the picture and added a heart emoji, while Vicky posted a similar picture and drew a heart alongside the same. The bride's red chooda (bangles worn by a married women in Punjabi culture) is visible in the picture.













Vicky and Katrina are the new neighbours of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. While congratulating the couple post their wedding, Anushka had posted a lovely picture of them on her Instagram story and written, "Congratulations to both you beautiful people! Wishing you guys a lifetime of togetherness, love and understanding. Also glad you are finally married so that now you can move into your house and we can stop hearing construction sounds."

As per an India Today report, Vicky Kaushal has rented the eighth-floor apartment in Juhu’s Rajmahal building for a period of 60 months. The actor has already paid an approximate security deposit of Rs 1.75 crore and the rent for the initial 36 monthsm which is approximately Rs 8 lakh per month. A real-estate owner Varun Singh was quoted telling the publication, "For the next 12 months, it is Rs 8.40 lakh per month, and for the remaining 12 months, Vicky Kaushal will pay a rent of Rs 8.82 lakh per month.”

The couple had organised a grih pravesh pooja for their newly rented 4BHK house on Sunday. Their families, close friends and a priest were seen entering their building for the ceremony.