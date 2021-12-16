Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal reception date OUT: Check guest list here

The wedding of actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal was the wedding of the year. The couple's celebrations, however, appear to be far from over, as they are planning a lavish event for their Bollywood friends on December 20 at the JW Marriott in Mumbai.

According to a source in BollywoodLife, the pair has chosen this day intentionally. Kat and Vicky both wanted to finish up the wedding festivities before returning to their busy work schedules. According to the report, Katrina wanted the celebration to take place before Christmas so she could celebrate the holiday with Vicky.

It is also reported that the who's-who of B-Town are invited to the reception including Katrina’s exes Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor. “Bollywood biggies like Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan have already received the invites to block their dates from their busy schedule. The invites have already been set to the guests for the reception,” reported Bollywood Life.

Katrina and Vicky are believed to be aware of the escalating instances of COVID-19 as the Omicron version spreads and would adhere to all pandemic protocols.

“As the city is right now under Omicron threat, every guest will have to do their RT PCR test and get a negative report along with them to be a part of this celebration,” stated the report.

On December 9, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal married in a dreamy wedding ceremony at Six Senses Fort, Barwara, Sawai Madhopur, in front of their family and friends. Before returning to Mumbai this week, the couple went on a short honeymoon to an undisclosed destination.