Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal promise to love, honour, cherish each other; drop stunning new photos

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's destination wedding in Jaipur has spread happiness among their fans, family and friends from the film industry. The couple tied the knot at Six Senses Fort Barwara on December 9, in a private ceremony.

Ever since the couple got married, Katrina and Vicky have been sharing their pictures on social media. Vicky Kaushal on Tuesday took to Instagram and posted a picture with Katrina Kaif with a lovely message. Dropping the picture, the ‘Uri’ actor wrote, “To love, honour and cherish.” In no time, their fans and well-wishers started commenting on the post.

In the photo, he can be seen kissing Katrina on her forehead. Seeing the picture, a few people got emotional as well. One of their fans mentioned, “I still can't believe this.” While another wrote, “Uff beautiful picture and you guys are just just love.” Needless to say, Katrina and Vicky look adorable together.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Katrina also shared some pictures with the same caption. Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal commented, “God bless both of you always. Looking stunning both of you.” Other celebrities dropped hearts under the post.

The wedding photographs of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are making fans go crazy. The couple tied the knot in a lavish and private ceremony on December 9 in Six Senses Fort Barwara. Post reception, the couple will get busy with work, but one needs to admit that Vicky and Katrina have made the year 2021 special with their dreamy wedding.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have become everyone's favourite since the day they got married.