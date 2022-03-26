Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal give major couple goals as they hold hands in VIRAL photos - Check out

B-town couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal make their fans go ‘awww’ every time they step out together. On Friday evening, the couple was spotted together outside Farhan Akhtar's house. They were seen holding each other’s hands.

Katrina and Vicky were looking adorable together. The actress was seen wearing a beautiful printed dress, while Vicky was wearing a casual white shirt and denim pants. Their pictures are doing rounds on social media. Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani has uploaded their pics with the caption, “Hope they will fulfill our wish. Their wedding reception.”

As soon as these pictures got uploaded, fans started commenting on them. One of them wrote, “They are just gorgeous!!!!! Power couple all the way!!!” The second one mentioned, “Katrina has come from the heavens.” The third person wrote, “They compliment each other so well jodi made in heaven.” Also Read: Vicky Kaushal steps out for family dinner date with Katrina Kaif, mother-in-law

Take a look:

The newlyweds celebrated the festival of colours at home with Vicky’s family. Katrina took to her Instagram handle to give her fans a glimpse of her first Holi celebrations post-wedding. The 'Tiger 3' actress shared a couple of photos happily posing with her actor-husband Vicky Kaushal and his family including his parents and brother, actor Sunny Kaushal. All five of them were seen sporting white outfits and had red colour, which symbolises 'newness' as per Hindu traditions, on their faces. "Happy Holi," Katrina wrote alongside the photos and followed it up with heart emojis.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif exchanged vows in a grand yet intimate ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021. On the work front, Katrina will be seen in 'Tiger 3' alongside Salman Khan. Vicky, on the other hand, has director Laxman Utekar's yet-to-be-film alongside Sara Ali Khan, 'Govinda Mera Naam,' and Meghna Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur' in his kitty.