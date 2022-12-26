Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal fly off for New Year vacation after celebrating Christmas with family

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal/Twitter

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, who tied the knot in December last year, were spotted at the Mumbai airport on the morning of Monday, December 26 as the power couple flew off to an undisclosed location to ring in the New Year 2023 after celebrating Christmas with the Kaushal family on Sunday.

While Vicky was seen in cool casuals with a white shirt and blue denim, Katrina wore a floral dress for the travel. Their video has been shared by the celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on his Instagram account. In the clip, both stars are seen waving to the paps before they are seen heading towards the airport.

In the later part of the clip, it is seen that the CRPF personnel asks the Dhoom 3 actress to stop for security check as she proceeds right into the airport. A netizen took to the comments section and wrote, "Ye dono to aise samaj rahe hai inka private airport hai to direct chale jayenge (These two think it is their private airport and will walk in straight inside it)".

One of Katrina's fans came to her rescue as she wrote, "Stop posting edited video & showing a different story just for people to troll her. I saw the whole video on YouTube. Katrina said she was in a hurry & extremely late for their flight. So clearly she just panicked & was rushing to catch the flight, what’s the big deal she never disrespects anyone."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky will be seen in Laxman Utekar's untitled next film with Sara Ali Khan and Sam Bahadur, Meghna Gulzar's biopic on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in 2023. On the other hand, Katrina will be seen opposite Salman Khan in Tiger 3 slated to release on Diwali next year.



READ | Vicky Kaushal says Bollywood films succeeded at box office due to marketing earlier: 'It's not the case anymore'