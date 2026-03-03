Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal celebrate first Holi after welcoming Vihaan Kaushal; Sunny Kaushal, Isabelle Kaif join them
BOLLYWOOD
Katrina Kaif shared a heartwarming frame from her intimate Holi celebrations at home with Vicky Kaushal, sister Isabelle Kaif, and brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal. "The Happiest Happy Holi", she captioned the post.
Holi festivities turned out to be a little special for Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal this year, as the couple celebrated the festival for the first time after becoming parents to their son Vihaan Kaushal. Marking a new chapter in her life, Katrina shared a heartwarming frame from her intimate Holi celebrations at home, surrounded by her husband Vicky Kaushal and their family.
The picture shows newbie parents Vicky and Katrina looking joyful, posing for the camera. Notably, this also marked one of Katrina's rare glimpses since her son's birth. "The Happiest Happy Holi", she wrote in the caption. They also had their siblings, Sunny Kaushal and Isabelle Kaif, for company. As the couple soaked in the festive spirit, fans couldn't help but shower love on them.
In January, exactly two months after becoming parents, Vicky and Katrina shared a joint post to announce their son's name. The picture showed Katrina's hand, Vicky's hand, and their baby's tiny hand placed together. Along with the photo, they wrote, "Our Ray of Light. Vihaan Kaushal. Prayers are answered, Life is beautiful. Our world is changed in a instant. Gratitude beyond words."
Katrina and Vicky welcomed their first child in November last year. At the time, the couple had shared the news of their baby's arrival through a joint post on social media. "Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy. 7th November, 2025. Katrina & Vicky", their note read.
The Tiger Zinda Hai actress had confirmed their pregnancy in September 2025 with an adorable picture from what appeared to be a maternity photoshoot. Their joint post was captioned, "On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude." The couple had tied the knot on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan.
