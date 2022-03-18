Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal celebrate first Holi together after wedding, photos go VIRAL

B-town couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrated their first Holi together on Friday (March 18). The newlyweds celebrated the festival of colours at home with Vicky's family. Katrina took to her Instagram handle to give her fans a glimpse of her first Holi celebrations post-wedding. The 'Tiger 3' actress shared a couple of photos happily posing with her actor-husband Vicky Kaushal and his family including his parents and brother, actor Sunny Kaushal.

All five of them were seen sporting white outfits and had red colour, which symbolises 'newness' as per Hindu traditions, on their faces.

"Happy Holi," Katrina wrote alongside the photos and followed it up with heart emojis.

Check out the photos below:

On Thursday, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were in the news for all the right reasons. The couple who tied the knot in December last year, made people's jaws drop with their stunning entry at the Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta's 50th birthday party on Thursday.

The newlyweds arrived at the party in stylish attires. Katrina Kaif teamed up a hot blue dress with shimmery black high heels. On the other hand, her husband, actor Vicky Kaushal opted for a fitted black blazer with a floral print on it.

The couple's pictures from the star-studded affair have left their fans in awe of them.

Vicky and Katrina exchanged vows in a grand yet intimate ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021.

On the work front, Katrina will be seen in 'Tiger 3' alongside Salman Khan. Vicky, on the other hand, has director Laxman Utekar's yet-to-be-film alongside Sara Ali Khan and Meghna Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur' in his kitty.