Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal celebrate first Christmas together, actor drops adorable picture

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, who recently married, spent Christmas together on Saturday. Vicky surprised his admirers with a fresh photo on the important day, which has left them awestruck.

The newlyweds are seen hugging and standing close to the Christmas tree.

Take a look at the photo here-

Katrina, on the other hand, has been sharing some adorable photos with her fans. Vicky and Katrina enjoyed their honeymoon in the Maldives. Katrina posted a photo of her hands with Vicky's name written in mehendi on them. She also posted a photo of the two of them holding each other's hands. The pair has relocated to a new Mumbai apartment.

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on December 9. Sharing the photo, Vicky-Katrina wrote, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.”

Vicky has begun work on Meghna Gulzar's ‘Sam Bahadur’, a biopic about Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, directed by Meghna Gulzar. Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh will also appear in the flick.

On Christmas morning, Katrina, fresh off the success of ‘Sooryavanshi’, unveiled a new project. In Sriram Raghavan's forthcoming film, the actor will appear alongside Vijay Sethupathi.