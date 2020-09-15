Headlines

RBI asks banks to provide borrowers option to switch to fixed interest rates

Rajasthan CM announces financial aid of Rs 15 crore to victims of landslide-hit Himachal Pradesh

IND vs IRE 1st T20I: India beat Ireland by 2 runs via DLS

Watch: Rajinikanth reacts to Jailer success, reveals he will watch his latest film with CM Yogi Adityanath

Over 200 Meiteis who crossed over to Myanmar to escape violence in Manipur return to state: CM Biren Singh

Food that can keep you hydrated

10 ways to remove face tan naturally

Popular wives of foreign cricketers

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In Pics: World’s largest cruise ship features largest waterpark at sea, check out other features

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Step inside Jacqueliene Fernandez's new lavish apartment in Bandra with amenities of jacuzzi pool, sprawling lawns, more

Guns & Gulaabs Cast Interview | Dulquer Salmaan, Rajkummar Rao, Gulshan Devaiah, TJ Bhanu | Part 2

President Murmu Launches INS Vindhyagiri, 6th Stealth Frigate In Navy's Arsenal; Know All About It

Himachal Landslide: Several Houses Destroyed Due To Heavy Rain, Landslides In Mandi

Watch: Rajinikanth reacts to Jailer success, reveals he will watch his latest film with CM Yogi Adityanath

Ameesha Patel reveals what she wishes to change in her and Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2: ‘I would edit…’

VD meets DQ: Vijay Deverakonda wishes Dulquer Salmaan's King Of Kotha earns more than Liger, fans react

Katrina Kaif treats fans to stunning beach picture; see pic

The `Namaste London` star looks gorgeous as he holds her wet luscious locks and strikes a candid pose. Expressing her love for the beach, the `Zero` actor captioned the refreshing picture with a water wave and blue heart emoji.

Bollywood

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 15, 2020, 09:05 PM IST

Just like everyone else who are in self-isolation due to coronavirus, actor Katrina Kaif too has been missing going out for holidays and lazing around and spending time at the beach.

In a recent post on Instagram, the actor expressed how much she has been missing the sun, sand and the beach with a stunning photo of herself. 

Katrina on Tuesday treated her fans to a stunning picture that featured a picturesque view of a beach. The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actor posted a picture on Instagram sporting a no make-up look, as she donned a white mesh top. 

The Namaste London star looks gorgeous as he holds her wet luscious locks and strikes a candid pose. Expressing her love for the beach, the `Zero` actor captioned the refreshing picture with a water wave and blue heart emoji.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

Celebrity followers including Arjun Kapoor and more than two lakh fans liked the radiant picture within the first twenty minutes of being posted. 

In awe of the stunning picture, Preity Zinta commented, "Hottie, along with two red heart emojis," while many fans left fire and heart emojis. 

Lately, the `Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya` actor has been on a photo-sharing spree and has been treating fans with some of her stunning pics. Earlier, Katrina channelled her weekend mood and shared her candid pictures as she posed on the roof.

Take a look. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

Meanwhile, Katrina celebrated her 37th birthday earlier in July with her sister Isabelle. She shared a photo of herself surorunded with cakes on her Instagram account and capitned it, "Thank you for all the birthday wishes." 

Take a look. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

Katrina Kaif, who was last seen in Bharat, will be next seen alongside Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi.

(With inputs  from ANI)

