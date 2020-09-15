Katrina Kaif treats fans to stunning beach picture; see pic

The `Namaste London` star looks gorgeous as he holds her wet luscious locks and strikes a candid pose. Expressing her love for the beach, the `Zero` actor captioned the refreshing picture with a water wave and blue heart emoji.

Just like everyone else who are in self-isolation due to coronavirus, actor Katrina Kaif too has been missing going out for holidays and lazing around and spending time at the beach.

In a recent post on Instagram, the actor expressed how much she has been missing the sun, sand and the beach with a stunning photo of herself.

Katrina on Tuesday treated her fans to a stunning picture that featured a picturesque view of a beach. The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actor posted a picture on Instagram sporting a no make-up look, as she donned a white mesh top.

The Namaste London star looks gorgeous as he holds her wet luscious locks and strikes a candid pose. Expressing her love for the beach, the `Zero` actor captioned the refreshing picture with a water wave and blue heart emoji.

Celebrity followers including Arjun Kapoor and more than two lakh fans liked the radiant picture within the first twenty minutes of being posted.

In awe of the stunning picture, Preity Zinta commented, "Hottie, along with two red heart emojis," while many fans left fire and heart emojis.

Lately, the `Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya` actor has been on a photo-sharing spree and has been treating fans with some of her stunning pics. Earlier, Katrina channelled her weekend mood and shared her candid pictures as she posed on the roof.

Meanwhile, Katrina celebrated her 37th birthday earlier in July with her sister Isabelle. She shared a photo of herself surorunded with cakes on her Instagram account and capitned it, "Thank you for all the birthday wishes."

Katrina Kaif, who was last seen in Bharat, will be next seen alongside Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi.

