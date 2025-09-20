Katrina Kaif to announce pregnancy soon? LEAKED photo of actress flaunting baby bump goes viral two days after Vicky Kaushal...

The photo of Katrina Kaif wearing a maroon dress, flaunting a visible baby bump, has been going viral on Reddit. Katrina Kaif is surrounded by cameras in the photo, but it is unclear if it is from a maternity shoot or an ad shoot.

Reports of Katrina Kaif expecting her first child with Vicky Kaushal have been circulating on social media for some time now. While the couple is yet to confirm or deny their pregnancy report, a new leaked photo is now going viral on social media of Katrina Kaif flaunting her baby bump.

Katrina Kaif's leaked photo flaunting her baby bump

The picture on Reddit is being loved by Katrina Kaif's fans, who have flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages for her and Vicky Kaushal. One user wrote, "So so happy for her…. Congratulations!", while another said, "My inner 14-year-old fan is screaming. Congratulations." A third user said, "For a moment, I thought it was some throwback to pregnant Kareena. But wohooo!! Congratulations."

Katrina Kaif's leaked photo has emerged on social media just two days after Vicky Kaushal was spotted at Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood premiere. Looking sharp in a black suit, Vicky Kaushal arrived on the red carpet, sans Katrina Kaif.

When is Katrina Kaif expecting her first child?

Several sources, for the past few weeks, have confirmed that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are expecting their first child. Her due date is said to be around October-November 2025. The insider also claimed that Katrina Kaif is planning to take a long maternity break after the arrival of her first child and wishes to be a hands-on mom.

