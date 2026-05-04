Katrina Kaif steps out for first time after welcoming baby Vihaan with Vicky Kaushal: Watch

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif made their first public appearance together after welcoming their son, with fans loving their stylish outing and praising their new-parent glow.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, who welcomed their baby boy Vihaan Kaushal in November last year, have finally been spotted together in public after embracing parenthood. While Vicky has been attending events and talking about fatherhood, Katrina had stayed away from the limelight until now.

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The couple was seen at the airport on Sunday, marking their first appearance together since their son’s birth. Both looked comfortable and stylish as they posed for the paparazzi. Vicky kept it simple in a black T-shirt, denims and a brown jacket, while Katrina opted for an all-black outfit paired with an overcoat and sunglasses.

Vicky and Katrina first crossed paths at an award show where he was hosting. What started as a fun moment when he jokingly suggested she marry someone like him soon turned into a real relationship. The two dated quietly before marrying in 2021 at Six Senses Fort Barwara, in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family.

They became parents in November 2025 and shared the happy news with a heartfelt note: “Our ray of light, Vihaan Kaushal विहान कौशल. Prayers are answered. Life is beautiful. Our world is changed in an instant. Gratitude beyond words.”

On the work front, Vicky had a big year in 2025 with his film Chhaava, where he played Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The film turned out to be a major success at the box office. He will next be seen in Love & War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and also starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The film is currently being made and is set to release on January 21, 2027. Katrina, meanwhile, has not announced her next project yet.