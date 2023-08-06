Headlines

Katrina Kaif spends Sunday with Vicky Kaushal, drops romantic photos from their sea-facing home

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have another couple-goal, and their latest photos will leave you in awe.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 06, 2023, 06:43 PM IST

Katrina Kaif is spending her Sunday right. The actress is enjoying some quiet, quality time with her husband, Vicky Kaushal, at home. The actress dropped three photos on her Instagram as stories, and it has left her fans in awe. 

In the first photo, Katrina captured the beach view from their new home. In the second photo, Katrina captured Vicky Kaushal's out-focused photo. While capturing the photo, she kept her finger on her arm and wrote "Hi." In the third photo, Katrina and Vicky were captured embracing a romantic moment. The actress shared the photo with a heart emoji. 

Vicky Kaushal tied the knot with Katrina Kaif in an intimate, private ceremony in Rajasthan in December 2021. Recently Vicky said in an interview that he takes Katrina's advice on his career seriously because of her experience of two decades in the film industry.

Speaking to Film Companion, the Sardar Udham actor said, "When it comes to work, she is so practical. Otherwise, she is a typical Cancerian, she’s a very emotional and sensitive person. But when it comes to this side, and maybe it comes from this experience, she has got her ground reality right. If fact, that helps me so much and one of the biggest support I get from her is that she will blurt out the fact as a fact, especially when it comes to my performance or my film trailer, or anything to do with my work."

"Sometimes when I show her my dance rehearsals then I am dead. I know this is coming from all that experience, and it helps me so much. When it comes to making decisions, when I am wondering what should I do, she will really state things that I know are coming from so much experience of highs and lows, of right decisions and mistakes and everything put together. When she advises me on something, when she has an opinion, I know I have to consider it seriously because it is very objective. That wisdom and practicality is something very commendable", the actor added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky will be seen next in Sam Bahadur, the biopic of Field Marshal Sam Maneskshaw, slated to release on December 1. On the other side, Katrina will be seen with Vijay Sethupathi in Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas. The crime thriller will release in cinemas on December 15. 

