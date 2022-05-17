Katrina Kaif sings 'Happy Birthday' as Vicky Kaushal cuts cake, video goes viral

Credit: Vicky Kaushal/Instagram

Actor Vicky Kaushal became a year older on May 16. A day after his birthday the actor uploaded some loveliest pictures and a video of the birthday bash, on Tuesday, on his social media account.

The Raazi actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a set of pictures of the party including a short video, in which Katrina Kaif, his ladylove, is seen singing the Happy Birthday song for him. Sharing the snaps Vicky wrote, "Swinging into the new year with my favourite people. My heart's filled with utmost joy and gratitude. Thank You everyone for sending me all your love and warm wishes. Pyaar pyaar aur bohot saara pyaar!!!"

The first photo in his birthday album showed the birthday boy striking a pose for the camera. The actor looked great in a blue tee and pant combo while relaxing. The actor's ladylove Katrina sat by his side, singing Happy Birthday as he cut his birthday cake in the video that followed.

Vicky Kaushal drops photo with his college friends from ‘Batch 2005’

The third shot in the album showed the terrace decorations, which included Happy Birthday balloons in the centre.

The newlywed couple posed with their friends in the last snap, and their smiling faces said it all...Fans and admirers poured in their love, as the comment area was all full of heart emoticons and birthday wishes, including actors Richa Chadha, Shibani Dandekar and more.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal recently visited Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Indian cuisine restaurant Sona in New York City, where they are presently vacationing.