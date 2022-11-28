Katrina Kaif shares video on viral song Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja, fans call it 'best version'

Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Phone Bhoot star Katrina Kaif shares a stunning video of herself on the viral song Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja. In the video she can be seen wearing a powder blue saree and showing off her look in slow motion.

Take a look at the Instagram reel here:

Pakistani girl Ayesha unknowingly started a new craze when she uploaded a video of herself dancing to Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja. The video has been remade by several people, and some of them even tweaked it with popular Bollywood music.

In an exclusive conversation with DNA India, Katrina and Ishaan talked about how the trio developed their chemistry in the film Phone Bhoot.

Also read: Phone Bhoot box office collection day 2: Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khatter starrer mints Rs 4.80 crore

When we asked the two of them how much time it took for the three of time to build their chemistry, Katrina said, "I think it was pretty instantaneous, I think the dynamic between all of us wasn't cultivated, it was very easy, very effortless, I think it happened organically. All of us are actually, a little bit similar in the way that we are on set and in our approach to our work, I think we all take the same amount of personal responsibility for making a scene good, so I think that is something that helped us to really get on the same page. We all felt the certain responsibility that if the scene is not working somehow, we have to find a way rather than wait for someone to tell us what to do."

Phone Bhoot released in cinemas on November 4. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, the horror-comedy is produced by Excel Entertainment, which is headed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.