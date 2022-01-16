Katrina Kaif shares 'Sunday Selfie' in red shirt, fans say 'Vicky ki taraf dekh rahi ho'

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have become everyone’s favourite ever since tied the knot at Six Senses Fort in Rajasthan. Every time they post pictures, their fans go crazy.

Katrina Kaif on Sunday dropped a series of her pictures on Instagram in which she can be seen wearing a hot red shirt. The actress can be seen smiling in the photos. Sharing the pics, she wrote, “Indoors in Indore #sundayselfie.” Her fans got extremely happy after seeing the glow on the actress’ face.

One of her fans wrote, “You are the warmest and most smiling people in the world. I love you.” Another mentioned, “Love and greetings from Turkey. I love you and your country very much. “

Take a look:

Katrina and Vicky got married in a private ceremony on December 9, 2021. Their wedding made headlines for all the strict measures they were taking to keep their privacy intact. There was news about a no-phone policy and plans to shoot down drones. But once the wedding got over, the couple mesmerized everyone with their breath-taking photographs from the festivities. And it's safe to say that the wedding of the year certainly was that of Katrina and Vicky.

A few days back, Katrina was spotted at the airport. In a cool hoodie with hair tied bun and a face shield, Katrina was looking simple and gracious. Katrina happily posed for paparazzi and while walking inside the airport, Kaif made sure to follow safety procedures.