Katrina Kaif sets the correct mood for 'Sooryavanshi' trailer launch in orange dress

Katrina Kaif was seen at the 'Sooryavanshi' trailer launch in an orange dress


Katrina Kaif arrives at 'Sooryavanshi' trailer launch in orange dress

- Instagram/ Katrina Kaif

Shaheen Irani

Updated: Mar 2, 2020, 01:26 PM IST

Katrina Kaif has arrived at 'Sooryavanshi' trailer launch. The actress is the odd one out since she wore an orange dress unlike the whole team - Rohit Shetty, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Karan Johar, who promoted 'Aa Rahi Hai Police' t-shirts or at least were colour coordinated in black.

Katrina probably set the mood for the trailer launch correct, since the trailer is expected to set screens ablaze. The actress also carried out the outfit with sheer perfection and looked every bit stunning with posing for the shutterbugs at the launch.

Katrina then went ahead and posed with the team. She was seen bonding with both Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn. The two actors stood beside her while getting papped. Rohit, Akshay and Katrina even shared a joke, making them laugh.

Katrina is all set to recreate Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon's song 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' in 'Sooryavanshi'. The movie also stars 'Singham' Ajay Devgn and 'Simmba' Ranveer Singh, expectedly in an extended cameo throughout the second half of the film.