Katrina Kaif sets internet ablaze in printed beachwear, stunning photos go VIRAL

Katrina Kaif, the Bollywood star, is a fan favourite. Fans swarm to the actress's comment section as soon as she shares a photo.

This time, the actress turned to Instagram to post a couple of images of herself in beachwear from her trip to the Maldives, and she is without a doubt stunning.

Take a look-

Last week, Katrina Kaif dropped a series of her pictures on Instagram in which she can be seen wearing a red shirt. The actress can be seen smiling in the photos. Sharing the pics, she wrote, “Indoors in Indore #sundayselfie.” Her fans got extremely happy after seeing the glow on the actress’ face.

For the unversed, Katrina got married to Vicky Kaushal in a private ceremony on December 9, 2021. Their wedding made headlines for all the strict measures they were taking to keep their privacy intact. There was news about a no-phone policy and plans to shoot down drones. But once the wedding got over, the couple mesmerized everyone with their breath-taking photographs from the festivities. And it's safe to say that the wedding of the year certainly was that of Katrina and Vicky.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal will be filming for Meghna Gulzar's biopic 'Sam Bahadur,' based on the biography of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, and Katrina has started filming for Maneesh Sharma's action thriller 'Tiger 3,' the third instalment in Salman Khan's Tiger franchise.