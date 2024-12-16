After seeking blessings, Katrina Kaif was felicitated by Pragya Mahandule-Sinare, Administrative Officer of Shri Sai Baba Sansthan.

Katrina Kaif, who was last seen in the Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Merry Christmas, visited the shrine of Sai Baba in Shirdi on Monday with her mother-in-law and Vicky Kaushal's mother Veena Kaushal. The actress offered her prayers to the Sufi saint. After seeking blessings, the actress was felicitated by Pragya Mahandule-Sinare, Administrative Officer of Shri Sai Baba Sansthan. On this occasion, temple head Vishnu Thorat was also present.

The actress tied the knot with Vicky Kaushal in 2021, and recently celebrated 3 years of her union with the actor. The two tied the nuptial knot at the Six Senses Fort Barwara Hotel. Kaif seems to be on an acting sabbatical. After her marriage, the actress has so far done only three films, Phone Bhoot, Tiger 3 in which she reunited with Salman Khan, and Merry Christmas.

While Katrina seems to be making the most of her break, her husband, Vicky Kaushal has been constantly climbing up the ladder of stardom. The actor, who has done relatively diverse work in a span of 9 years, was last seen in Bad Newz in which he shared the screen with Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk.

The actor has Chhaava lined up for the release. The film was suppose to clash swords with the Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule at the box-office but the makers decided to push the film’s release. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the historical drama is based upon the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Also starring Rashmika Mandanna in the role of Yeshubai Bhosle, wife of Sambhaji Maharaj along with Akshaye Khanna as Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, Chhaava will now release in cinemas on February 14, 2025. The release date holds special significance since it coincides with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti on February 19, 2025.

