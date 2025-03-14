Katrina Kaif took to Instagram to share a vibrant family photo from her Holi celebrations, featuring her husband Vicky Kaushal, brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal, in-laws Veena and Sham Kaushal, and sister Isabelle Kaif.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, Bollywood's beloved power couple, are known for embracing every festive occasion with immense love, enthusiasm, and warmth, often surrounded by their loving family - a beautiful blend of the Kaifs and Kaushals. However, a certain section of the public has been puzzled by Isabelle Kaif's consistent presence at family gatherings and festivals alongside Katrina and Vicky, which has inadvertently fueled speculation about her alleged romantic connection with Sunny Kaushal, Vicky's younger brother. This Holi, Katrina once again sparked curiosity among netizens when she shared vibrant and joyful pictures from her festive celebrations on Friday.

Katrina Kaif took to Instagram to share a vibrant family photo from her Holi celebrations, featuring her husband Vicky Kaushal, brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal, in-laws Veena and Sham Kaushal, and sister Isabelle Kaif. The family was dressed in white, splattered with colorful Holi hues, radiating love and warmth. Katrina captioned the post, "Wishing you all a Happy Holi from our family!!! (red heart emoji)"

The post sparked a flurry of reactions from netizens. Some users made humorous comments, with one saying, "Looks like your sister will become the 'devrani' (sister-in-law) of the house." Another user added, "Now it seems like preparations are underway to make 'saali sahiba' (sister-in-law) the devrani." Meanwhile, a curious netizen observed, "It's amusing how your younger sister is always by your side, even after marriage."

Sunny Kaushal has been linked to Sharvari Wagh, but earlier rumors suggested he was dating Isabelle Kaif after they were spotted together. However, sources close to the family have clarified that Sunny and Isabelle are merely family friends, explaining their comfortable dynamic. These sources also attributed Sharvari's recent absence from events to her being out of town, rather than any issues with Sunny.

Meanwhile, Isabelle followed in her sister's footsteps and ventured into Bollywood, making her acting debut in the film "Time To Dance", directed by Stanley Menino D'Costa, a longtime associate of renowned filmmaker-choreographer Remo D'Souza.