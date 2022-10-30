Katrina Kaif reveals her in-laws lovingly call her 'Kitto', says Vicky Kaushal's mom makes sweet potatoes for actress

Katrina Kaif with Veena Kaushal/Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Katrina Kaif tied the knot with Vicky Kaushal in an intimate wedding ceremony at Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara, in Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan on December 9 last night. The couple keeps sharing their sweet and adorable photos on their social media, which instantly go viral.

After her marriage, Katrina has been working non-stop on her multiple films and her next release is the horror-comedy Phone Bhoot co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. The trio is leaving no stone unturned in promoting their film and went on The Kapil Sharma Show for the same.

Katrina talked about her in-laws with the comedian and revealed that they lovingly call her 'Kitto'. She further added, "Initially Mummy ji used to urge me a lot to have parathas and since I’m on a diet I couldn’t have it so I used to just have a bite. And, now that we have almost completed a year of our marriage, Mummy ji now prepares sweet potatoes for me."

While The Kapil Sharma Show with the Phone Bhoot will be telecast tonight on Sony TV, Katrina, Ishaan, and Siddhant's episode with Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 16 was telecast last night on Colors TV where the Bharat star joked that he would spy on Vicky if he turned into a ghost.

READ | Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan wants to spy on Vicky Kaushal if he turns into ghost, Katrina Kaif reacts

Also starring Jackie Shroff and Sheeba Chaddha in pivotal roles, the Excel Entertainment production Phone Bhoot releases in cinemas on November 4. It will clash with Janhvi Kapoor starrer survival drama Mili and Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi's comedy Double XL at the box office.