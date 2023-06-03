Katrina Kaif rejected these 4 blockbuster Bollywood films that made Deepika Padukone’s career

Katrina Kaif rejected these 4 blockbuster movies that made Deepika Padukone's career

Katrina Kaif is one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood. The actress has impressed the audience with her performances in movies like Tiger, Phantom, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, and more. The actress however has also rejected a number of Bollywood films that were a blockbuster and those movies were then done by Deepika Padukone who ruled the hearts of the audience with her performance.

While Katrina Kaif has given some of blockbuster movies, she also has rejected some. One of the movies she turned down

Chennai Express- Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the movie was reportedly first offered to Katrina Kaif, however, as per TOI reports, she turned down the offer because she wasn’t comfortable with the role and later Deepika Padukone starred opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the movie. The movie was a blockbuster and collected Rs 422 crore worldwide at the box office.

Bajirao Mastani- Deepika Padukone played the role of Mastani in the movie directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, however, according to reports, Katrina Kaif was the first choice for the lead, however, the role passed on to Deepika after Katrina rejected it. The movie collected Rs 362 crore worldwide at the box office and also starred Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani- Another movie rejected by Katrina Kaif was Ayan Mukerji’s directorial. Deepika Padukone replaced Katrina Kaif as Naina Talwar after the latter reportedly turned down the offer due to professional commitments. The movie also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Kalki. The movie earned Rs 318 crore worldwide at the box office

Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela- Another Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie that was rejected by Katrina Kaif was the blockbuster movie that earned Rs 218.07 crore worldwide at the box office. Deepika Padukone teamed up with Ranveer Singh in the movie and their sizzling chemistry ruled the hearts of the audience.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone will be next seen in the movie Fighter helmed by Siddharth Anand. The actress will be seen sharing the screen with Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor in the movie. Other than this, the actress also has Nag Ashwin’s Project K in the pipeline which will also star Prabhas, Disha Patani, and Amitabh Bachchan.

Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, will be seen in Tiger 3 wherein she will be seen sharing the screen with Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. The movie is scheduled for a festive release on Diwali. The actress also has Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas in the pipeline which is scheduled to release in December.

Read Deepika Padukone's AMA Is All About Indian Matchmaking, Scooby-Doo And Lots Of Fun