'Katrina Kaif REJECTED Dabangg': Director Abhinav Kashyap thanks actress for convincing 'insecure' Salman Khan to cast...

In a recent interview, Abhinav Kashyap went on to call Salman Khan 'gunda', 'chapri aashiq' and revealed the first choices for Dabangg.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 18, 2025, 10:01 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

'Katrina Kaif REJECTED Dabangg': Director Abhinav Kashyap thanks actress for convincing 'insecure' Salman Khan to cast...
Salman Khan, Abhinav Kashyap
Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap makes interesting revelations about Salman Khan's blockbuster, while blasting the superstar for his 'gunda' attitude. Recently, Abhinav, brother of Anurag Kashyap, spoke to Bollywood Thikana, and there he revealed many juicy revelations about the OG plan for Dabangg. We all know that Randeep Hooda was once considered for the Chulbul Pandey. But do you know that before Sonakshi Sinha, the hunt for a leading lady baffled the makers? In the conversation, Abhinav revealed that after Salman agreed to the film, the hunt for the heroine took some time, because initially Salman wanted Katrina Kaif for the film. 

Not Sonakshi Sinha, but Katrina Kaif was original choice for Dabangg

Yes, Salman wanted Katrina to play the role of Rajjo, and he even asked Abhinav to narrate the script. However, after hearing the film, Katrina decided to reject it. Abhinav admitted that he's 'thankful' to Katrina for rejecting Dabangg, as she was unsuitable to play the role of a desi, grounded girl. "Thank you, Katrina, for rejecting Dabangg. You saved it," Abhinav said. He further added that after few days, he got a call from the production house, saying that Shatrughan Sinha's daughter Sona has been finalised as the leading lady. 

The director went on to praise Katrina for actually helping him to cast Sonu Sood as the main antogonist, Cheddi Singh. Kashyap revealed that he always wanted Sonu to be in the film, as he had an impressive physique and would pose a great threat to the on-screen persona of Salman. However, Abhinav revealed that Salman wasn't keen to get Sonu on board. "Salman was insecure about getting Sonu Sood. I tried to reason with him, 'Apne se kamzor ko marne mein you won't look good. It's okay to beat someone who looks stronger and can pose a great challenge'," Abhinav added. 

Abhinav thanks Katrina for allowing Sonu Sood into Dabangg world

The director confessed that he was finding it tough to convince Salman to cast Sonu Sood, but it finally happened due to Katrina. "I remember Katrina was shooting Singh is Kinng with Sonu, and she put forward the word, encouraged Salman to take Sonu. She said, 'He (Sonu) is a nice actor. You should give this role to him'. So that's how Sonu got the role and his career skyrocketed from the movie."
 

