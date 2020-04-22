Katrina Kaif pledges to support daily wage earners in Bhandara district of Maharashtra

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif pledged to contribute towards providing food and sanitary needs to the daily wage earners in Bhandara district of Maharashtra. Katrina, through her brand Kay Beauty, has partnered with De'Haat Foundation in their work to aid these workers hit by the nationwide lockdown owing to the coronavirus outbreak.

Taking to her official social media handle, in an Instagram Story, Katrina wrote that it has been a "tough month for all of us" but it's amazing to see the efforts people are making across to overcome this pandemic. "As we all know, there are those who are suffering greatly during this time and there are some that have suffered more than others. That is why it is very important for us at Kay Beauty to step in and show our support with another #Kare Initiative."

She further added, "We are very proud to partner with the De'Haat Foundation once again to support daily-wage earners in the Bhandara district of Maharashtra. Our contribution will go towards providing food and basic sanitary needs to families of daily-wage earners in the district. Stay safe everyone, remember we are in this together."

Today, actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas also pledged to donate 10000 footwears to healthcare workers who are working on the frontline amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a press statement, Priyanka said, "Healthcare professionals across the country are our true superheroes, working every day to ensure our safety and fighting for us on the frontlines. Their courage, commitment, and sacrifices are saving innumerable lives in this global pandemic. While we cannot even imagine what’s it like to be in their shoes, we can at least help them be comfortable in them. Because of the nature of their work, they must have easy-to-clean shoes and apparel for themselves. We are so glad to be able to offer this support and hope this helps these caregivers in the fight against this virus."