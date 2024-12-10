Katrina Kaif shared the picture and penned a romantic note for hubby Vicky Kaushal.

On the occasion of their 3rd wedding anniversary, Katrina Kaif took to Instagram and shared an adorable romantic unseen photo with Vicky Kaushal on Instagram.

Not only did she share the picture, but she also penned a romantic note for hubby Vicky Kaushal. The actress wrote, "Dil tu, jaan tu…" In no time, the photo went viral on social media and fans started reacting to it.

One of them wrote, "Happy wedding anniversary beautiful couple." The second one said, "Happy wedding anniversary to you both more life more money More Blessings." The third one said, "I never witnessed to this side of katrina she literally write DIL TU JAAN TU kala Tikka I'm not crying."

Recently, Sunny Kaushal celebrated his 35th birthday yesterday on September 28. The actor got the sweetest wishes from his brother and his sister-in-law Katrina Kaif. He also got the tag of ‘best devar’ from Katrina.

Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram and shared a picture of Sunny Kaushal enjoying some pancakes. Along with the picture the actress penned a sweet note to wish him on his birthday. The note read, “Happy birthday to the best devar and pancake partner. May this year give you even more peace, fulfillment, and joy."

Katrina Kaif’s birthday wish for Sunny Kaushal went viral on Social Media. One of the comments read, “This is such a sweet post.” Another user commented, “I also want this kind of Bhabhi friend.” Another wrote, “They have such a cute bond.”

Sunny Kaushal once talked about his bond with Katrina Kaif in an interview and said, “There is always great banter in the house when they are around. It's such a fun day when my parents, Vicky-Katrina and Katrina's sister Isabelle, Katrina's mother, and I hang out together. We've cracked a very comfortable bond with each other, and we'll continue to do so."