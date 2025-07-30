Twitter
Katrina Kaif's oversized shirt sparks pregnancy rumours as she heads to Alibaug with Vicky Kaushal - Watch viral video

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's latest video has the netizens convinced that she is expecting their first child.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jul 30, 2025, 06:33 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot with each in December 2021. In the last one year, there have been several reports stating that the couple might be expecting their first child. Now, another latest video of Vicky and Katrina has the netizens convinced that the Ek Tha Tiger actress is pregnant. 

On Wednesday, a video surfaced on the internet in which Vicky and Katrina were seen taking a ferry from Mumbai. The couple is reportedly headed to Alibaug for their post birthday celebrations as the Sardar Udham actor turned 37 on May 16 and the Jagga Jasoos actress turned 42 on July 16. 

In the small clip, netizens noticed Katrina's oversized shirt, that led them to believe that she is pregnant. One X (formerly Twitter) user reacted to one such video, "Kat looks pregnant...fingers crossed", while another manifested, "Swami please bless them with twins." "I pray good news for them. Her oversized clothes, she looks different, and her walking", read another comment.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen opposite Vijay Sethupathi in the 2024 mystery thriller Merry Christmas directed by Sriram Raghavan. While Vicky Kaushal's last release was the 2025 period action drama Chhaava helmed by Laxman Utekar, that became one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films.

READ | Meet Saiyaara actor, who led superhit TV shows, worked with Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, but went almost bankrupt, then...

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
