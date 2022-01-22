Katrina Kaif nails airport look in green co-ord set, fans ask 'where to?'

Katrina Kaif is setting new goals in airport looks. One doesn't need to be flashy and glittery to leave a mark. You can look enchanting by being simple, and that's what the 'Sooryavanshi' star did. The actress was seen at the airport in the morning, and she was looking cute and charming in her green co-ord dress. The actress gracefully posed for the paps and then went inside.

Have a look at Katrina's simple yet stylish arrival at the airport

Well, as the video surfaced on social media, her fans started praising their queen and were in awe of her simplicity. One user said, "Queen for all intents and purposes." While another user said, "she is effortlessly stylish and radiates beauty." One of the comments specified her graceful persona by saying, "She is gorgeous and humble." Apart from several such comments, many of them were curious to know where she was heading to. "Where she is going?" asked a fan, One of them assumed that she was going to her hubby Vicky Kaushal, who's busy shooting with Sara Ali Khan at Indore. "Is she heading to Indore again?"

Last week, Katrina Kaif dropped a series of her pictures on Instagram in which she can be seen wearing a hot red shirt. The actress can be seen smiling in the photos. Sharing the pics, she wrote, “Indoors in Indore #sundayselfie.” Her fans got extremely happy after seeing the glow on the actress’ face.

One of her fans wrote, “You are the warmest and most smiling people in the world. I love you.” Another mentioned, “Love and greetings from Turkey. I love you and your country very much.

Katrina and Vicky got married in a private ceremony on December 9, 2021. Their wedding made headlines for all the strict measures they were taking to keep their privacy intact. There was news about a no-phone policy and plans to shoot down drones. But once the wedding got over, the couple mesmerized everyone with their breath-taking photographs from the festivities. And it's safe to say that the wedding of the year certainly was that of Katrina and Vicky.

