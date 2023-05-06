Katrina Kaif looks uber-cool as she beats 'summer blues', netizens think she's wearing Vicky Kaushal's blue shirt

Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Katrina Kaif showed how to beat summer blues with her latest photos that she dropped on her Instagram on Saturday, May 6. The actress sported an effortless look as she wore a white-striped blue shirt with minimal makeup and a messy bun. However, the netizens had a surprising reaction to her pictures as they thought that Kaif is wearing her husband-actor Vicky Kaushal's shirt.

One Instagram user "Vicky's shirt", while another commented, "If u r wearing Vicky's shirt it's a heart-melting photo". Another Instagram user had a counter-agreement as they replied, "No way that’s his shirt and it fits her like that on the arms and shoulders, Do you think they have the same size arms and shoulders?", adding a tears of joy emoji.

Meanwhile, Katrina is set to complete two decades in the film industry this year as she made her debut in 2003 with the Amitabh Bachchan and Jackie Shroff starrer Boom. In the past twenty years, the actress has starred in super-successful films such as Namastey London, Raajneeti, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Ek Tha Tiger, Bharat, and Sooryavanshi to name a few.

In a conversation with DNA India last year, while promoting her latest release Phone Bhoot, Katrina reflected on her last two decades in Bollywood and said, "I think it's wonderful. When you love your work, you don't feel the hours or the days or the years and I think I love what I do. I am extremely passionate about it. It's been an incredible journey so far, one which has had so many phenomenal memories and stories and high points and everything in between."



