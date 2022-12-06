Katrina Kaif slays it in her airport look, fans say 'ye itni pyari kyu lagti hai'

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif is one of the most loved actresses in India. She has millions of fans who love her for various reasons. On Tuesday, the actress was spotted at the Mumbai airport in casual t shirts and jeans.

The video of the same has been shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on Instagram. She looks adorable in the clip, her fans called her ‘pyaari’. One of the her fans wrote, “This is what is called as perfect airport style. Wearing good clothes, good hair, and good confidence.” The second one said, “Always looking wowisko bolte h style.” The third person wrote, “ye itni pyaari kyu lagati hai yr.”

Watch video:

The fourth one mentioned, “her attitude, the way she walk is amazing.” The fifth one said, “Wooow i like what she is wearing love it urfi kapdo mein bhi insan acha lagta hai see.” The sixth one said, “When you cover yourself u actually naturally look more beautiful.” Another said, “Her airport looks always classy and comfortable.”

Needless to say, Katrina Kaif is one of those actresses who not only impressed her with her looks but also with her thoughts. She always talks sense, her every interview goes viral and leaves netizens impressed.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif recently appeared in Phone Bhoot starring Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi. While speaking to DNA, the actres opened upon why she signed the film. She said, "I think it was just phenomenal writing. Comedy is one of my favourite genres. I had not done a comedy film in quite some time, and I found this script absolutely funny. After a point you don't have to calculate and go with your gut, you are just going with an instinct, it's a feeling, and that's the basis of how you chose your films."

