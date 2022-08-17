Katrina Kaif's latest airport look sparks pregnancy rumours, fans claim they've spotted her baby bump

Katrina Kaif/Manav Manglani Instagram

Ever since actor couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have tied the knot, their fans have been eagerly awaiting for them to announce that they are expecting. In the past, several times fan have speculated that the actress is pregnant and anticipated an announcement by Vicky and Katrina. However, there's been noting but disappointment for the fans.

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on December 9, 2021 in a lavish yet intimate ceremony. Their wedding took place at the royal Hotel Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan.

On Tuesday, Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif was snapped exiting at the Mumbai airport and her chic and casual appearance sparked pregnancy rumours all over again as fans claimed that they've spotted her baby bump.

Katrina Kaif was snapped sporing baggy orange trousers teamed with a oversized sweatshirt that fans assumed was the actress's attempt at hiding her baby bump. But Katrina's eagle-eyed fans spotted the baby bump while she was walking in a rush at the airport. "She looks pregnant. It’s a good thing though,"commented an Instagram user. "There will be good news soon , she looks pregnant, can't wait. Celebs like kat makes sure they are in weight all time so definitely this has to be pregnancy weight gain," commented another user. "Preggers?" asked a netizen in the comments section of the post on celebrity photographer Manav Manglani's Instagram account."

READ: The Kashmir Files actor Anupam Kher condemns killing of civilian in Valley, says 'they're killing even...'

Check out the video below:



To note, Katirna Kaif has been making very few public appurtenances of late. She is stepping out only when important.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's action thriller film Ek Tha Tiger, turned 10. On the occasion, Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor shared a post in which he captioned, "#10YearsOfEkThaTiger...And the journey continues. Get ready for #Tiger3 on Eid 2023. Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 21st April 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."

Katrina, on the other hand, also shared the same post which she captioned, "#10YearsOfEKThaTiger A decade of Tiger and Zoya's journey! And it continues in #Tiger3 on Eid 2023. Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 21st April 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."

Released in the year 2012, Ek Tha Tiger was declared a super hit at the box office, in which Salman portrayed the role of an Indian spy, who falls in love with a Pakistani agent.Inspired by true events, the film collected over Rs 300 crores at the box office worldwide.It has been speculated that actor Emraan Hashmi will be portraying a negative role opposite Salman in the third instalment of the film. The makers are yet to make an official announcement.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina will be next seen in a horror comedy film Phone Bhoot, alongside Ishaan Khattar and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film is all set to hit the theatres on November 4, 2022. She will be also seen in Merry Christmas alongside south actor Vijay Sethupathi.