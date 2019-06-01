Katrina Kaif is concerned about Janhvi Kapoor’s shorts, here's why!

When the Bharat actress had visited the sets of a Colors Infinity show, host Neha Dhupia asked Katrina, “Which celebrity goes OTT in his/her gym, and workout looks?”

Katrina Kaif is worried about the one-film-old Janhvi Kapoor. No, it’s nothing to do with her work or talent, it’s about the Dhadak actresses’ sartorial choice. When the Bharat actress had visited the sets of a Colors Infinity show, host Neha Dhupia asked Katrina, “Which celebrity goes OTT in his/her gym, and workout looks?” The leggy beauty said, “Not OTT, but I am concerned about the very, very short shorts that Jahnvi wears! She comes to my gym as well, so we, often are together in the gym. I just worry about her sometimes.”