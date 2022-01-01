Katrina Kaif hugs husband Vicky Kaushal as she drops him at Mumbai airport, video goes VIRAL

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have become everyone’s favourite ever since they got married in a private ceremony at the luxurious Six Senses Fort in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021. Their fans often wait for them to upload their pictures on social media.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been sharing their photos on social media for their fans. On Saturday, after celebrating the new year with his wife, he was spotted at Mumbai airport. Katrina came to see off her husband, she was seen kissing him and hugging him in the car. The video of the same has been uploaded by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on Instagram.

The video is now doing rounds on social media. One of their fans wrote, “They’re the best unproblematic couple just busy with their lives and don’t care about haters opinions #vickat #katrinakaif.” While another said, “My beautiful couple vickat.”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif, who is a fitness enthusiast, never fails to miss her workout sessions. Even on New Year’s Eve, she hit the gym. Taking to Instagram Story, the new bride Katrina posted a video of her working out at the gym.

In the clip, Katrina and her fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwalla can be seen doing crunches. “Last workout for the year,” she captioned the post.

Earlier this year, Katrina made headlines for her marriage with actor Vicky Kaushal. The couple’s wedding festivities were held at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan from December 7 to December 9.