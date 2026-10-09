Katrina Kaif hits back at bodyshamers: ‘Won’t let social media narrative paralyse me’

Katrina Kaif has spoken about dealing with criticism on social media, saying she does not allow online comments to affect her self-worth or the decisions she makes in life.

Katrina Kaif has spoken about how she deals with criticism and mean comments on social media. The actor discussed the subject during a recent event in London for her cosmetics brand, Kay Beauty, without directly referring to the trolling she faced recently.

Katrina attended the event on Thursday to mark the first anniversary of Kay Beauty’s partnership with Space NK. During the event, she spoke about staying true to herself and not allowing public opinion to control her life.

“I think we really need to be careful in letting the narrative on social media affect our self-worth. If we start trying to cater to all of them, I think that really hampers your ability to make choices for yourself. Personally, if every time I face critique or comments, I let that dictate my actions, I think I would have been paralysed with fear and unable to move ahead in my life.”

Katrina says self-acceptance is important

The actor also connected her views to Kay Beauty’s tagline, ‘It's kay to be you’. She explained that people go through different phases in life and should accept themselves during each of them.

“That's really the thinking behind Kay Beauty's tagline 'It's kay to be you'. That is, you accept yourself and are true to who you are in this moment. And that's going to change day to day and in different phases in your life. There are times when you are acing everything in life, and other times when you can't get anything right. There are times when you are looking and feeling the best version of yourself, and other times when you are on a journey to get there. I think it's good to wear it all lightly and not to take yourself too seriously.”

Katrina was heavily trolled after Ganpati puja

Katrina’s comments come weeks after she faced harsh trolling following her appearance at the Ambani residence for Ganpati puja last month. Several social media users made mean remarks about her appearance and postpartum body.

The actor had welcomed her son, Vihaan, in November 2025, less than a year before the public appearance. Many social media users defended Katrina and criticised the comments made about her.

Bollywood stars supported Katrina

Several people from the film industry also came out in support of Katrina amid the backlash. Her colleagues and friends, including Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Sameera Reddy and Soundarya Rajinikanth, rallied behind her.

Katrina’s latest comments suggest that she prefers to focus on her own journey rather than allow social media criticism to decide how she feels about herself or the choices she makes.