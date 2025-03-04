It was believed that Katrina had issues with his complexion and the way he portrayed his character.



Like many Bollywood actors, Katrina Kaif has had her share of on-set conflicts and disagreements in her illustrious career spanning over two decades. Recently, a co-actor shared a revealing anecdote about working with Katrina, alleging that she was aloof and dismissive from the very beginning of the shoot, even going so far as to cut him off repeatedly.

Actually, it happened on the set of New York(2009), which starred John Abraham, Katrina Kaif and Neil Nitin Mukesh. Despite its smooth on-screen portrayal, the filming was not without its behind-the-scenes challenges.

Neil Nitin Mukesh recalls fighting with Katrina Kaif on New York set

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh recently revealed that he and Katrina didn't exactly get off on the right foot during the filming of New York. In a candid conversation, the actor shared that their initial meeting was far from friendly, and they became "enemies" instead of friends. He recalled their first scene together, which was filled with tension and constant interruptions from Katrina. He admitted to asking her repeatedly what the problem was, but the issues persisted. "Pehle din humari mulakat hui toh hum bilkul dost nahi, dushman ban gaye the.” he recalled during conversation with On Public Demand.

Further, Neil revealed that he heard Katrina had issues with his complexion and the way he portrayed his character. This led to tension between them, with Katrina allegedly mocking him, leaving Neil feeling annoyed and frustrated. He recalled feeling confused and frustrated, saying he had studied acting, knew his craft, and was giving his best, yet he couldn't help but wonder what he was doing wrong that didn't meet Katrina's expectations. "Obviously, mere se bohot badi star hain aur uss samay bhi thi. Toh main soch raha hoon ki main aisa kya kar raha hoon jo theek baith nahi raha? (She was a bigger star, so I wondered what I could do to make it right,)" he added.

How did Neil and Katrina resolve their conflict?

Feeling furious, Neil decided to confront her and clear the air. However, to his surprise, Katrina confessed that she wasn't angry with him, but rather nervous about working on a non-comedy film, as her previous projects had been mostly comedies. The two actors were able to resolve their differences and began treating each other with respect, marking a positive turning point in their working relationship.