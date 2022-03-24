Katrina Kaif grooves with mom Suzanne Turquotte, Vicky Kaushal's dad Sham Kaushal in UNSEEN wedding photo

Bollywood superstars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in a lavish wedding ceremony at Six Senses Fort in Barwara, Rajasthan, on December 9, 2021. The couple had shared mesmerising pictures from their wedding on their Instagram profiles soon after tying the knot with each other.

Now, a new picture from their wedding festivities has surfaced online in which the 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' star is seen dancing with her mom Suzanne Turquotte and her father-in-law Sham Kaushal. With a golden outfit, red bangles, and mehendi filled hands, Katrina is looking pretty in the picture dancing her heart out with her mother seen wearing a beige gown. Sham Kaushal, who is a famous action director in the Hindi film industry, can also be seen dancing in the photo, which is doing rounds on social media.



The picture has resurfaced amid the reports of the couple getting their marriage registered in court three months after their grand, royal wedding. As per a Pinkvilla report, Vicky and Katrina registered their marriage on Saturday, March 19, and celebrated the occasion with a family dinner, whose photos went viral on the internet.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina has the horror-comedy 'Phone Booth' opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. The Excel Entertainment production is slated to release on July 15. She also has the mystery thriller with the 'Andhadhun' director Sriram Raghavan in which she is paired opposite the Tamil superstar Vijay Sethupathi titled 'Merry Christmas', which will hit the theatres during the festive occasion in December later this. And obviously, she will be seen in the action film 'Tiger 3' with Salman Khan which will release on Eid next year. The third part in the action-packed franchise is being directed by Maneesh Sharma for Yash Raj Productions.