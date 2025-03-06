Katrina Kaif surprised everyone when she grooved to Sasural Genda Phool at a friend's Haldi ceremony.

Katrina Kaif has embraced Indian culture wholeheartedly since her marriage to Vicky Kaushal, celebrating festivals like Diwali and Karwa Chauth. Fans call her the 'perfect bahu'.

Recently, she surprised everyone when she grooved to Sasural Genda Phool at a friend's Haldi ceremony. On March 5, 2025, Katrina Kaif, along with her husband Vicky Kaushal, brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal, and other celebrities like Sharvari Wagh and Kabir Khan, attended her best friend's Haldi ceremony.

The event became even more lively when Katrina stole the spotlight with an energetic dance performance, adding to the festive cheer of the celebration. Katrina Kaif was seen dancing to the song Genda Phool, she looked stunning in a turquoise blue corset blouse paired with a matching flowy skirt and dupatta. Her dewy makeup and heavy earrings completed the look.

Her energetic performance added a spark to the event, making it even more lively and memorable.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif often shares pictures from her vacations and public outings on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse into her personal life. This time, she posted photos from her stay at a health resort in Austria, capturing the serene beauty of the location. However, what caught fans’ attention was a small yet significant detail as her table card at the resort had her name written as ‘Mrs Katrina Kaif.’

Katrina shared a series of pictures from her time at the resort, surrounded by snow-covered mountains and breathtaking landscapes. Dressed in comfortable winter wear, she appeared to be enjoying a peaceful retreat amid the cold weather. In the caption, she expressed her love for the place, writing, “That time again at Mayr Life Altaussee. The amazing tranquility and beauty of this place always surprises me. The stunning snow-clad mountain walks with the sound of ice melting in the lake. Time truly comes to a standstill and I always seem to find moments of clarity which can otherwise sometimes be elusive.”