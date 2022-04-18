Katrina Kaif gives EPIC reply as netizen roasts her over cooking skills

Katrina Kaif/Instagram

When an influencer tried to roast Katrina Kaif's cooking talents, she had the perfect response. Freddy Birdy, who has a prominent Instagram page with a lot of celebrity followers, provided a series of 'easy' dishes for Katrina to try.



He recommended that she try raw mango pickles, chilly cheese toast, and mangoes with ice cream. He also advised her to get Chinese food. He reminded Katrina to peel the shell before eating the egg as he shared his recipe for boiling eggs.



He later shared Katrina's reply to his stories. "This is not easy," she replied in response to a recipe for chilly cheese toast. "Why I love Katrina Kaif," Freddy wrote on his stories in response to her. She's also proof that she's as funny as she is beautiful, he added.



Deepika Padukone recently made headlines after she made a veiled jab at influencer Freddy Birdy, who purportedly took a swipe at her for the ensembles she wore during the film's promotion.



Freddy has now retaliated against Deepika with a cryptic and indirect post. Freddy Birdy stated in his Stories on his now-private Instagram account, "Everybody isn't judging you. Somebody is telling you the truth!"



Freddy's post come after Deepika wrote in her cryptic Instagram Story, "Scientists say the universe is made of protons, neutrons, and electrons. They forgot to mention morons." She had also added a '#IYKYK' sticker.

It had all started with Freddy Instagram Story in which he had taken a dig at the actress's fashion choices for 'Gehraiyaan' promotions. Freddy had written in a post under the title "Newton's Law Of Bollywood" - "The clothes will get tinier as the Gehraiyaan release date approaches." A part of Freddy's caption read, "Necklines and hemlines are Gehraiyaan."