Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, Bollywood's most adored couple, were seen leaving a wedding party in Mumbai, and the internet is loving their undeniable chemistry.

The couple recently attended the wedding of Katrina’s close friend, Karishma Kohli, and their exit from the event had fans swooning. Katrina and Vicky are giving us major couple goals, and we can’t get enough of it!

In a video circulating online, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were seen sharing a heartwarming moment as they left the venue. However, what caught everyone's attention was a tattoo on Katrina's left arm. It appeared that the actress had Vicky Kaushal's initials, "VK," inked on her hand, sparking a lot of excitement among fans.

Meanwhile, she surprised everyone when she grooved to Sasural Genda Phool at a friend's Haldi ceremony. On March 5, 2025, Katrina Kaif, along with her husband Vicky Kaushal, brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal, and other celebrities like Sharvari Wagh and Kabir Khan, attended her best friend's Haldi ceremony.

The event became even more lively when Katrina stole the spotlight with an energetic dance performance, adding to the festive cheer of the celebration. Katrina Kaif was seen dancing to the song Genda Phool, she looked stunning in a turquoise blue corset blouse paired with a matching flowy skirt and dupatta. Her dewy makeup and heavy earrings completed the look.

Her energetic performance added a spark to the event, making it even more lively and memorable.