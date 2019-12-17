Katrina Kaif, Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan clicked outside Ritesh Sidhwani's residence

Bollywood celebrities have a hectic work schedule with brand endorsements and filming always keeping them busy, so, any opportunity that they can find to come together for catching up with each other, they take it.

These celebrities more often than not make sure to be dressed in their best outfits to paint the town red, garnering attention from fans, media, and the paparazzi.

As we are only left with a few days before the year wraps up, we are also left with only a few more parties, get-togethers, and reunions.

However, yesterday came as a treat for the fans as several celebrities were seen to arrive at the private residence of Ritesh Sidhwani, producer, executive, and co-founder of Excel Entertainment alongside Farhan Akhtar.

Several celebrities were snapped outside Ritesh's house including Katrina Kaif, Hrithik Roshan and Farhan Akhtar made an appearance too with model, and anchor Shibani Dandekar.

Katrina Kaif looked put together in an all-white outfit and seemed to be in a jolly good mood as she waved back at the paparazzi. Hrithik Roshan was as usual dressed in casuals and smailed back at the cameras too.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavansi which is slated to release early next year alongside Akshay Kumar. Also, Hrithik is currently riding high on the success of his two releases this year Super 30 and War opposite Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. Farhan too is gearing up for his upcoming film named Toofan helmed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra which will release next year.