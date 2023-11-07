Katrina Kaif falls victim to deepfake after Rashmika Mandanna, morphed pic of towel fight scene from Tiger 3 goes viral

A morphed obscene picture of Katrina Kaif from a fight scene from Tiger 3 has gone viral.

A day after a deepfake video of Rashmika Mandanna went viral online, fellow actress Katrina Kaif has also fallen victim to a morphed image via the same technology. An altered obscene picture of Katrina from a scene of her upcoming film Tiger 3 has been shared online, drawing concerns from fans.

In Tiger 3, Yash Raj Films’ upcoming film Tiger 3 sees Katrina reprise her role as Pakistani spy Zoya. The film, which stars Salman Khan in the titular role, sees Katrina in a now-viral fight scene with Hollywood actress Michelle Lee. The USP of that scene is that it has both the actresses wearing just towels and it has been shot in a Turkish hammam.

On Tuesday, a picture showing Katrina wearing a low-cut top with an exposed midriff went viral. The picture appeared to have morphed Katrina’s clothes from the same towel scene as Michelle Lee was also visible in the frame. As the picture spread online, it drew concerns from fans about morphing of images, particularly since this was the second such high-profile instance in a matter of days.

“This deepfake is a menace. First Rashmika, now Katrina, this must be stopped,” wrote one fan online. Another tweeted, “Katrina should sue people sharing this image. This is very cheap.” Many others said they were reporting accounts sharing the image. DNA has decided not to share or propagate the image as it in extremely bad taste.

Earlier this week, a video of British-Indian social media personality Zara Patel went viral but with Rashmika Mandanna’s face morphed on her body through deepfake. The rather obscene video drew condemnation from both Rashmika and Zara. Even India’s Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrashekhar took note of the video.