Katrina Kaif drops first Instagram post after becoming mother, poses with Vicky Kaushal, brother Sebastian, brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal for...

Katrina Kaif returned to social media after a month, ever since she welcomed a baby boy with Vicky Kaushal. In the latest post, she's seen posing with Vicky, her brother Sebastian, and her brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal.

Katrina Kaif has returned to Instagram with her first post after embracing motherhood, and staying true to tradition, it’s a Christmas special. The actor shared a warm family selfie from the festive celebrations, featuring husband Vicky Kaushal, his brother Sunny Kaushal, and Katrina’s brother Sebastian. The picture captured a lighthearted moment, with Vicky clicking the selfie while pulling a goofy face, Sunny adding his own playful expression, and Katrina and Sebastian smiling brightly at the camera.

Katrina Kaif's first post after becoming mother

Wishing her followers festive cheer, Katrina captioned the post, “Love joy and peace to all… It’s a Merry Merry Christmas! (Christmas tree and red heart emoji).” The post quickly caught attention as it marked her first social media appearance since she welcomed her baby boy on November 7. Since becoming parents, Katrina and Vicky have largely stayed away from the spotlight, choosing to spend quality time together as a family.

The couple also recently marked their fourth wedding anniversary in a low-key manner. Skipping any elaborate celebrations, the new parents chose to celebrate quietly at home with their newborn. Vicky shared a cosy selfie with Katrina and penned a heartfelt note for her on the special day.

About Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's pregnancy

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were married on December 9, 2021, in an intimate ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. Last month, they announced the birth of their son with a joint Instagram post that read, “Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy. 7th November 2025.” The announcement was met with an outpouring of love online, while Sunny Kaushal proudly celebrated the moment by sharing, “Main chacha ban gaya.” On the work front, Katrina was last seen in Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas. On the other side, Vicky Kaushal was last seen in the blockbuster Chhaava.