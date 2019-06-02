Katrina Kaif doesn't trust ex-beau Ranbir Kapoor! Find out why

Post-breakup with Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif has spoken at length about how she moved on and emerged as a stronger person. The estranged couple dated for almost six years before calling it quits in 2016. After their breakup, they even worked together in Anurag Basu's Jagga Jasoos released in 2017. Though during the course of their relationship, Katrina had kept mum about Ranbir, now she recalls the aftermath of going through a breakup.

During her appearance on BFFs with Vogue season 3, Katrina spoke at length about how she was consumed by something else other than her work. Katrina stated, "There has been a major shift in a way that I have started approaching my work and characters. I think I have worked very hard, been very passionate and very focused, in certain ways and about certain things. I think the kind of way I worked in Raajneeti, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and in New York was a different me and I love those films."

She further, "There was another phase which came, which was also great and it was a phase where I think I kind of let go a bit and I was really consumed and taken over by something else in my life which was not my work. Basically, the relationship that was in my life became my focus and I was happy. I don’t say that in a regretful way. What I did in that, maybe which in retrospect you learn from is I probably let a lot of things in the way I was working slide a bit."

Moreover, when Neha Dhupia, who hosts the show asked Katrina to name a co-star she cannot trust with a major secret. To which she took Ranbir's name.