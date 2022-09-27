Katrina Kaif dances to Thalapathy Vijay-Pooja Hegde's Arabic Kuthu with school kids, watch viral video

Katrina Kaif/Instagram

A video of Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif has been going viral online in which the Tiger 3 star is seen dancing to the viral Arabic Kuthu song from Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde's movie Beast with school kids. Katrina Kaif recently visited her mother Suzanne Turquotte's school Mountain View School in Madurai, Tamil Nadu for its Founder's Day celebration. It was here where the actress mingled with children and showed off some cute moves with the little ones. She also posed with the staff and other underprivileged kids.

Katrina Kaif took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos and videos. She captioned them, "Celebrating Founders Day On Saturday, we at Mountain View School held a celebration of life for our founder who passed away last year. The Performances by teachers and children, along with some special guests made this such a special time.

We also inaugurated three new classrooms, thanks to donations from benefactors, Following out 2021 fundraiser. Am always so proud to see the amazing work by my mom here at the school, along with my brother Sebastien who has spent the last year helping alongside my mom, it’s a truly beautiful school."

Katrina looked graceful in a green floral kurta and matching palazzo pants. Her sister Isabelle Kaif and celebrity fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala were also spotted at the school along with Katrina.

In another video, she is seen grooving with a bunch of adults who appear to be the school staff on a stage. Katrina's clip has won many hearts. Reacting to the viral clip, a social media user commented, "How cute." "She looks so beautiful," another one commented.

Check out the video below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina will be next seen in an upcoming horror comedy film Phone Bhoot alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter, which is all set to hit the theatres on November 4, 2022. Apart from that, she is also a part of Merry Christmas along with south actor Vijay Sethupathi, and Tiger 3 with Salman Khan, which is slated to release on April 23, 2023.